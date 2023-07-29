We Just Learned Something New About Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) This Week With Its -1.97% Loss

During the last session, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PSEC share is $8.19, that puts it down -26.78 from that peak though still a striking 8.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. PSEC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $6.46 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.97%, and it has moved by 4.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.55%. The short interest in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is 7.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies a decrease of -12.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.75 and $5.75 respectively. As a result, PSEC is trading at a premium of 10.99% off the target high and 10.99% off the low.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prospect Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) shares have gone down -14.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.17% against 0.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.68%. While earnings are projected to return 6.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 22 and August 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Prospect Capital Corporation is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Prospect Capital Corporation insiders own 27.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.23%, with the float percentage being 11.35%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.74 million shares (or 0.93% of all shares), a total value of $26.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of Legal & General Group PLC’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF owns about 3.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $2.07 million.