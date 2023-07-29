VZIO’s -2.88% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.05% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the VZIO share is $13.84, that puts it down -95.76 from that peak though still a striking 10.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 753.50K shares over the past three months.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VZIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) registered a 5.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.05% in intraday trading to $7.07 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.88%, and it has moved by 5.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.90%. The short interest in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is 1.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.65, which implies an increase of 44.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, VZIO is trading at a discount of -140.45% off the target high and -27.3% off the low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $378.61 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $454.43 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $408.9 million and $437.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.40% and then jump by 3.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 99.10% in 2023.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

VIZIO Holding Corp. insiders own 45.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.75%, with the float percentage being 61.60%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.05 million shares (or 6.79% of all shares), a total value of $56.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 4.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $15.42 million.