The ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Stock Jumped 10.20% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares were 3.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.34% or $1.42. The 52-week high for the ZTO share is $30.05, that puts it down -7.36 from that peak though still a striking 42.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.06. The company’s market capitalization is $22.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ZTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) registered a 5.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.34% in intraday trading to $27.99 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.28%, and it has moved by 10.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.85%. The short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 17.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $264.55, which implies an increase of 89.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $229.48 and $308.87 respectively. As a result, ZTO is trading at a discount of -1003.5% off the target high and -719.86% off the low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares have gone down -3.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.14% against -8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.40% this quarter and then jump 21.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.15 billion and $1.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.20% and then jump by 14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.50%. While earnings are projected to return 43.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.41%, with the float percentage being 44.74%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 416 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 42.41 million shares (or 6.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $566.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 36.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.62 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $135.2 million.