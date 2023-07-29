The Time To Buy Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) Is Now

During the last session, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.60% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the SFIX share is $8.85, that puts it down -80.24 from that peak though still a striking 46.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $555.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 million shares over the past three months.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. SFIX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) registered a 9.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.60% in intraday trading to $4.91 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.53%, and it has moved by 33.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.62%. The short interest in Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 10.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.39, which implies a decrease of -11.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SFIX is trading at a discount of -1.83% off the target high and 38.9% off the low.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stitch Fix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have gone up 11.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.84% against -7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.60% this quarter and then jump 58.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $371.51 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $403.89 million by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.03%. While earnings are projected to return -799.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.60% per annum.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders