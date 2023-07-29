The Time Is Right To Purchase Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

During the last session, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares were 40.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.07% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the TLRY share is $5.12, that puts it down -125.55 from that peak though still a striking 33.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.61 million shares over the past three months.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TLRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) registered a 6.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.07% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.12%, and it has moved by 43.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.37%. The short interest in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 76.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.69, which implies an increase of 15.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.90 and $4.90 respectively. As a result, TLRY is trading at a discount of -115.86% off the target high and 16.3% off the low.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tilray Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares have gone down -26.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.79 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $177.19 million by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.40%. While earnings are projected to return 27.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 37.00% per annum.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 05 and October 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc. insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.03%, with the float percentage being 10.17%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 1.31% of all shares), a total value of $19.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $6.83 million.