The Future Belongs To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.80% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the SDOT share is $1.60, that puts it down -53.85 from that peak though still a striking 71.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $33.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 373.70K shares over the past three months.

Muscle Maker Inc. (SDOT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SDOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) trade information

Muscle Maker Inc. (SDOT) registered a -16.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.80% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.07%, and it has moved by -12.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 167.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.70, which implies an increase of 71.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.40 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SDOT is trading at a discount of -380.77% off the target high and -130.77% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $203.96 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $212.07 million by the end of Sep 2023.

SDOT Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.