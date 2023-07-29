The Future Belongs To Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares were 169.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. The 52-week high for the MULN share is $23.98, that puts it down -19883.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $85.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 243.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 222.58 million shares over the past three months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.00%, and it has moved by 13.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.43%. The short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is 75.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $575.00, which implies an increase of 99.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $575.00 and $575.00 respectively. As a result, MULN is trading at a discount of -479066.67% off the target high and -479066.67% off the low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 152.00% and then jump by 91.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 67.20% in 2023.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Mullen Automotive Inc. insiders own 51.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.16%, with the float percentage being 18.79%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 1.35% of all shares), a total value of $10.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.68 million.