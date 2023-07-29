The Current Price For Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s traded shares were 3.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.31% or $6.99. The 52-week high for the SIMO share is $95.33, that puts it down -60.22 from that peak though still a striking 13.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.44. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SIMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) trade information

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) registered a 13.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.31% in intraday trading to $59.50 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.62%, and it has moved by -20.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.78%. The short interest in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.11, which implies an increase of 20.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $106.00 respectively. As a result, SIMO is trading at a discount of -78.15% off the target high and 5.88% off the low.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) shares have gone down -12.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.43% against -12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -74.50% this quarter and then drop -52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $128.63 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $146.79 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $252.37 million and $263.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -49.00% and then drop by -44.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.90%. While earnings are projected to return -9.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

SIMO Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s Major holders

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.41%, with the float percentage being 68.41%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.19 million shares (or 3.55% of all shares), a total value of $77.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.11 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $72.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) shares are GMO Implementation Fund and Arbitrage Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that GMO Implementation Fund owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $16.89 million.