The Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Stock Dropped 28.53% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s traded shares were 10.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.26% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the BTE share is $6.02, that puts it down -50.12 from that peak though still a striking 27.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.84 million shares over the past three months.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) registered a 9.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.26% in intraday trading to $4.01 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.08%, and it has moved by 28.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.91%. The short interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is 14.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.24, which implies an increase of 23.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.97 and $6.42 respectively. As a result, BTE is trading at a discount of -60.1% off the target high and 1.0% off the low.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baytex Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) shares have gone down -9.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.21% against -30.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.10% this quarter and then drop -63.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $809.84 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $830.21 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $417.34 million and $386.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 94.00% and then jump by 115.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 139.80%. While earnings are projected to return -46.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.20% per annum.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Baytex Energy Corp. insiders own 20.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.14%, with the float percentage being 21.62%. Ninepoint Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 38.0 million shares (or 4.41% of all shares), a total value of $142.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $71.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 7.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.18 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $18.84 million.