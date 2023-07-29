The $64.81 Is The Price At Which Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.31% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the EQR share is $80.89, that puts it down -24.81 from that peak though still a striking 15.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.60. The company’s market capitalization is $24.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Equity Residential (EQR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. EQR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) trade information

Equity Residential (EQR) registered a -1.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.31% in intraday trading to $64.81 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.15%, and it has moved by 0.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.40%. The short interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is 5.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.24, which implies an increase of 7.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, EQR is trading at a discount of -28.07% off the target high and 4.34% off the low.

Equity Residential (EQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equity Residential has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equity Residential (EQR) shares have gone up 4.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.10% against 1.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $725.68 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $727.77 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $696.95 million and $699.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.10% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.80%. While earnings are projected to return -42.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.51% per annum.

EQR Dividends

Equity Residential is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 23 and October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equity Residential is 2.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s Major holders

Equity Residential insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.59%, with the float percentage being 94.21%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 940 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 58.02 million shares (or 15.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equity Residential (EQR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 15.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $976.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.91 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $643.68 million.