The $13.50 Value Of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares were 3.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the PACB share is $14.55, that puts it down -7.78 from that peak though still a striking 68.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.64 million shares over the past three months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PACB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $13.50 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.90%, and it has moved by 3.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 200.67%. The short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 30.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.49 day(s) to cover.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares have gone up 12.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.14% against 8.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.90%. While earnings are projected to return -57.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.00% per annum.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. insiders own 1.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.98%, with the float percentage being 98.68%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.63 million shares (or 10.66% of all shares), a total value of $354.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $257.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 14.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.13 million, or about 4.46% of the stock, which is worth about $128.89 million.