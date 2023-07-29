The $0.12 Is The Price At Which AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. The 52-week high for the AGRI share is $2.10, that puts it down -1650.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AGRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.52%, and it has moved by -41.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.25%. The short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 94.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, AGRI is trading at a discount of -1566.67% off the target high and -1566.67% off the low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) shares have gone down -90.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -125.35% against 17.40.

While earnings are projected to return -7.70% in 2023.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. insiders own 27.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.11%, with the float percentage being 9.83%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 64214.0 shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $44558.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26562.0 shares, is of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18431.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17646.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19410.0 market value.