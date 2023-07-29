Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Has Gained 20.52% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s traded shares were 2.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $109.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.33% or -$2.61. The 52-week high for the TXRH share is $118.16, that puts it down -7.8 from that peak though still a striking 24.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $83.29. The company’s market capitalization is $7.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) registered a -2.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.33% in intraday trading to $109.61 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.41%, and it has moved by -0.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.73%. The short interest in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is 4.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $121.24, which implies an increase of 9.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $103.00 and $155.00 respectively. As a result, TXRH is trading at a discount of -41.41% off the target high and 6.03% off the low.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Texas Roadhouse Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) shares have gone up 10.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.39% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.30% this quarter and then jump 23.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $993.3 million and $1.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.90% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 13.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.45% per annum.

TXRH Dividends

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is 2.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Major holders

Texas Roadhouse Inc. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.26%, with the float percentage being 100.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 536 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.51 million shares (or 12.70% of all shares), a total value of $932.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $749.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $228.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $222.37 million.