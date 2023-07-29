Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Has Dropped -34.64% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares were 9.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the TDOC share is $42.69, that puts it down -51.06 from that peak though still a striking 23.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.60. The company’s market capitalization is $4.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.83 million shares over the past three months.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $28.26 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.31%, and it has moved by 11.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.64%. The short interest in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is 25.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.07 day(s) to cover.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teladoc Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares have gone up 2.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.36% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 99.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $664.04 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $686.57 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $610.01 million and $637.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 98.40% in 2023.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders