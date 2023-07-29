T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s traded shares were 28.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. The 52-week high for the TTOO share is $15.00, that puts it down -12400.0 from that peak though still a striking 58.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $33.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 73.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 55.91 million shares over the past three months.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TTOO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.19%, and it has moved by 68.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.27%. The short interest in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is 1.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.10, which implies a decrease of -20.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.07 and $0.12 respectively.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.60% this quarter and then jump 94.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -54.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.03 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.7 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.91 million and $5.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -65.70% and then drop by -54.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.90%. While earnings are projected to return 21.10% in 2023.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

T2 Biosystems Inc. insiders own 0.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.97%, with the float percentage being 7.03%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $86953.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $75550.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15195.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43087.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $4998.0.