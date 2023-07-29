Should Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Revive After A -27.49% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s traded shares were 2.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the CUZ share is $31.12, that puts it down -27.49 from that peak though still a striking 26.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) trade information

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $24.41 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.56%, and it has moved by 10.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.28%. The short interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) is 5.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cousins Properties Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) shares have gone down -7.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -4.41% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -73.60% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200.71 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.63 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $195.17 million and $193.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return -40.70% in 2023.

CUZ Dividends

Cousins Properties Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cousins Properties Incorporated is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s Major holders

Cousins Properties Incorporated insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.58%, with the float percentage being 112.24%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 434 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.51 million shares (or 14.84% of all shares), a total value of $481.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $425.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.62 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $116.77 million.