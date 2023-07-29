Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA)

During the last session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.32% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ZVSA share is $25.00, that puts it down -14605.88 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $3.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) registered a 4.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.32% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.82%, and it has moved by -34.34% in 30 days. The short interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -198.60% in 2023.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 54.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.08%, with the float percentage being 13.51%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $20343.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $17486.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4076.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $688.0 market value.