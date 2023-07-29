Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Shares Have Been Up About 24.98% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s traded shares were 2.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.22% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the RRC share is $36.38, that puts it down -16.34 from that peak though still a striking 27.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.61. The company’s market capitalization is $7.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. RRC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) registered a 2.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.22% in intraday trading to $31.27 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.23%, and it has moved by 9.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.18%. The short interest in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is 12.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.68, which implies an increase of 7.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, RRC is trading at a discount of -53.5% off the target high and 36.04% off the low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Range Resources Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares have gone up 23.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.27% against -27.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 202.20%. While earnings are projected to return 191.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.20% per annum.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 23 and October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Range Resources Corporation is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Range Resources Corporation insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.99%, with the float percentage being 94.75%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 531 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.96 million shares (or 12.00% of all shares), a total value of $766.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $666.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 8.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $230.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.52 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $202.72 million.