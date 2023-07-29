Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Fell -129.62%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 5.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.81% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $17.83, that puts it down -104.71 from that peak though still a striking 24.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.62. The company’s market capitalization is $3.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.88 million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PTON has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) registered a 4.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.81% in intraday trading to $8.71 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.50%, and it has moved by 19.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.22%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 36.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.36, which implies an increase of 23.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, PTON is trading at a discount of -129.62% off the target high and 48.34% off the low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares have gone down -26.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.94% against -4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.10% this quarter and then jump 77.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $639.9 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $655.92 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $678.7 million and $616.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.70% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 61.70% in 2023.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders own 2.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.64%, with the float percentage being 83.52%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 512 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 40.45 million shares (or 12.03% of all shares), a total value of $352.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.97 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $269.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 18.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $159.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.59 million, or about 3.85% of the stock, which is worth about $109.66 million.