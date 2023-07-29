Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS): Is It Possible To Be Up 14.99% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)’s traded shares were 2.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $90.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the OTIS share is $91.33, that puts it down -1.42 from that peak though still a striking 30.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.49. The company’s market capitalization is $37.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 million shares over the past three months.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. OTIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Oil States International, Inc.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) trade information

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $90.05 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.21%, and it has moved by 2.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.80%. The short interest in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) is 3.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90.99, which implies an increase of 1.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, OTIS is trading at a discount of -11.05% off the target high and 13.38% off the low.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Otis Worldwide Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) shares have gone up 11.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.83% against 9.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 2.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.30% per annum.

OTIS Dividends

Otis Worldwide Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Otis Worldwide Corporation is 1.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)’s Major holders

Otis Worldwide Corporation insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.44%, with the float percentage being 88.49%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,503 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 40.42 million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $3.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.99 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $991.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.63 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $754.16 million.