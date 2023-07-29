One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)

During the last session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares were 2.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.87% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SLDP share is $7.77, that puts it down -183.58 from that peak though still a striking 33.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $513.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.72 million shares over the past three months.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) registered a 7.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.87% in intraday trading to $2.74 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.38%, and it has moved by 9.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.93%. The short interest in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 9.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Solid Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares have gone down -12.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -760.00% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -237.50% this quarter and then drop -57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.06 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.23 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.58 million and $920k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.20% and then jump by 359.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -174.80% in 2023.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc. insiders own 24.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.13%, with the float percentage being 44.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 5.06% of all shares), a total value of $27.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.12 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $7.93 million.