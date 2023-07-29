Now Is The Time To Buy Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)

During the last session, Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s traded shares were 1.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $192.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $2.74. The 52-week high for the ILMN share is $248.87, that puts it down -29.32 from that peak though still a striking 6.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $179.03. The company’s market capitalization is $29.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ILMN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) trade information

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.44% in intraday trading to $192.44 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.02%, and it has moved by 4.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.11%. The short interest in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is 7.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $234.26, which implies an increase of 17.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $328.00 respectively. As a result, ILMN is trading at a discount of -70.44% off the target high and 27.25% off the low.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Illumina Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) shares have gone down -9.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.85% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -96.50% this quarter and then jump 32.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.27 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.16 billion and $1.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.50%. While earnings are projected to return -655.90% in 2023.

ILMN Dividends

Illumina Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s Major holders

Illumina Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.53%, with the float percentage being 93.79%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,383 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.07 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $2.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Illumina Inc. (ILMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $919.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.89 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $748.61 million.