NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Has Been Rising 51.18% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 113.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.33% or $1.5. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $22.74, that puts it down -54.27 from that peak though still a striking 52.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.00. The company’s market capitalization is $24.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 67.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 58.84 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc. (NIO) registered a 11.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.33% in intraday trading to $14.74 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.32%, and it has moved by 54.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.94%. The short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 116.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.48, which implies an increase of 80.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.84 and $143.22 respectively. As a result, NIO is trading at a discount of -871.64% off the target high and -210.99% off the low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have gone up 21.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.85% against 4.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.80%. While earnings are projected to return -32.30% in 2023.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders