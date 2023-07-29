NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS): With The Stock Up 51.92 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.56% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the NAAS share is $12.78, that puts it down -123.43 from that peak though still a striking 51.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 717.44K shares over the past three months.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) registered a 15.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.56% in intraday trading to $5.72 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.82%, and it has moved by 12.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.54%. The short interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, NAAS is trading at a discount of -127.27% off the target high and -127.27% off the low.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.30%. While earnings are projected to return -227.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.57% per annum.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

NaaS Technology Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.51%, with the float percentage being 4.51%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $23.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63136.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9484.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $45238.0.