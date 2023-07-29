Is Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s traded shares were 2.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $148.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $4.08. The 52-week high for the SPOT share is $182.00, that puts it down -22.48 from that peak though still a striking 53.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.29. The company’s market capitalization is $28.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 million shares over the past three months.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SPOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $148.60 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.46%, and it has moved by -7.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.43%. The short interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $154.90, which implies an increase of 4.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.69 and $226.36 respectively. As a result, SPOT is trading at a discount of -52.33% off the target high and 33.59% off the low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spotify Technology S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares have gone up 46.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.97% against 20.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.80%. While earnings are projected to return 15.80% in 2023.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 23 and October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders own 27.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.40%, with the float percentage being 80.70%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 801 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 27.49 million shares (or 14.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.15 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 9.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $748.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.89 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $227.8 million.