Is SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -16.41% YTD?

During the last session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $236.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$4.96. The 52-week high for the SEDG share is $375.90, that puts it down -58.75 from that peak though still a striking 19.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $190.15. The company’s market capitalization is $13.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SEDG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $236.79 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.27%, and it has moved by -8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.18%. The short interest in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is 3.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $358.20, which implies an increase of 33.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $103.95 and $414.00 respectively. As a result, SEDG is trading at a discount of -74.84% off the target high and 56.1% off the low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares have gone down -21.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.36% against 32.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 165.30% this quarter and then jump 190.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $990.78 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $727.77 million and $822.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.10% and then jump by 27.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.10%. While earnings are projected to return -46.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.91%, with the float percentage being 94.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.6 million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $1.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $694.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $366.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $343.84 million.