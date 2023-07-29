Is Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s traded shares were 16.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $8.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.89 million shares over the past three months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SYTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $0.04 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.81%, and it has moved by -21.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.63%. The short interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 4.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.61, which implies an increase of 93.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.46 and $0.75 respectively. As a result, SYTA is trading at a discount of -1775.0% off the target high and -1050.0% off the low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Siyata Mobile Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) shares have gone down -73.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.97% against 21.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 82.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.53 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.5 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $970k and $2.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 160.80% and then jump by 36.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.60%. While earnings are projected to return 85.00% in 2023.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Siyata Mobile Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.33%, with the float percentage being 5.39%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 1.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of Concord Wealth Partners’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19350.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3676.0 market value.