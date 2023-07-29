Is QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 134.04% YTD?

During the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares were 43.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.90% or $2.56. The 52-week high for the QS share is $13.86, that puts it down -4.45 from that peak though still a striking 61.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.11. The company’s market capitalization is $6.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.54 million shares over the past three months.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. QS has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a 23.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.90% in intraday trading to $13.27 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.87%, and it has moved by 82.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.11%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 60.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies a decrease of -112.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, QS is trading at a premium of 24.64% off the target high and 84.93% off the low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QuantumScape Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares have gone up 63.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.16% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.50% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -736.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.88% per annum.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 21.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.12%, with the float percentage being 41.09%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 425 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.99 million shares (or 5.88% of all shares), a total value of $179.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.79 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 3.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $121.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.97 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $33.85 million.