Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE: MGY) 4.69% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.04% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the MGY share is $27.57, that puts it down -24.81 from that peak though still a striking 17.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MGY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) registered a 5.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.04% in intraday trading to $22.09 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.69%, and it has moved by 9.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.36%. The short interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 20.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.79, which implies an increase of 14.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, MGY is trading at a discount of -35.81% off the target high and 4.93% off the low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares have gone down -7.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.27% against -27.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then drop -59.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $301.47 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.52 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $484.65 million and $440.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -37.80% and then drop by -26.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 99.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.83% per annum.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.43%, with the float percentage being 105.69%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.2 million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $376.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $364.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers owns about 7.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $164.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.15 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $120.66 million.