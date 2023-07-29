Is IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s traded shares were 14.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.45% or $2.4. The 52-week high for the IONQ share is $17.05, that puts it up 4.91 from that peak though still a striking 83.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $3.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.83 million shares over the past three months.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. IONQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) registered a 15.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.45% in intraday trading to $17.93 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.34%, and it has moved by 34.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 251.57%. The short interest in IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 22.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies a decrease of -55.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, IONQ is trading at a premium of 5.19% off the target high and 60.96% off the low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IonQ Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares have gone up 294.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.00% against -4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,200.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.35 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.94 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

IonQ Inc. insiders own 11.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.33%, with the float percentage being 46.50%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.01 million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $92.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.61 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $89.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.86 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $13.33 million.