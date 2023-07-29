Investing In FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares were 11.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the FCEL share is $5.50, that puts it down -155.81 from that peak though still a striking 17.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $889.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.11 million shares over the past three months.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. FCEL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.87% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.87%, and it has moved by 1.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.58%. The short interest in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 61.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.49, which implies an increase of 13.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, FCEL is trading at a discount of -39.53% off the target high and 30.23% off the low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FuelCell Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares have gone down -37.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.25% against -14.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.72 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.95 million by the end of Oct 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.1 million and $39.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -35.70% and then drop by -26.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.20%. While earnings are projected to return -22.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

FuelCell Energy Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.45%, with the float percentage being 50.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.49 million shares (or 9.71% of all shares), a total value of $112.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $110.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.45 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $29.05 million.