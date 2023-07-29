How Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -5.30% YTD?

During the last session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $90.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.87. The 52-week high for the EMR share is $99.65, that puts it down -9.54 from that peak though still a striking 20.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $72.40. The company’s market capitalization is $52.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.78 million shares over the past three months.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.1.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $90.97 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by 1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.34%. The short interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is 5.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.11, which implies an increase of 12.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83.00 and $122.00 respectively. As a result, EMR is trading at a discount of -34.11% off the target high and 8.76% off the low.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Emerson Electric Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares have gone up 0.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.30% this quarter and then drop -18.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.87 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.17 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5 billion and $5.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.60% and then drop by -22.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Emerson Electric Co. is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Emerson Electric Co. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.59%, with the float percentage being 76.82%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,211 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 52.5 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $4.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.73 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.67 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 billion.