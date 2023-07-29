Following Its 52-Week Low, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’S Share Price Rose 22.9% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -7.24%

During the last session, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s traded shares were 2.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the NTR share is $102.73, that puts it down -51.65 from that peak though still a striking 22.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.23. The company’s market capitalization is $44.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NTR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.81.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $67.74 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.42%, and it has moved by 14.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.88%. The short interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is 4.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.09, which implies an increase of 9.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, NTR is trading at a discount of -35.81% off the target high and 27.66% off the low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutrien Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) shares have gone down -17.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.25% against -49.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -52.00% this quarter and then drop -61.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.16 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.93 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.29 billion and $8.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.90% and then drop by -27.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 68.90%. While earnings are projected to return 157.00% in 2023.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nutrien Ltd. is 2.81, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Nutrien Ltd. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.76%, with the float percentage being 71.78%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,087 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 26.04 million shares (or 5.27% of all shares), a total value of $1.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.76 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 7.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $571.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.87 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $568.57 million.