Could Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.81% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the PTRA share is $7.70, that puts it down -396.77 from that peak though still a striking 41.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $359.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

The stock spiked 14.81% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 33.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.88%. The short interest in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is 18.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.53 day(s) to cover.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Proterra Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares have gone down -67.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.32% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.80% this quarter and then jump 55.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.33 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $141.08 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $74.56 million and $96.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.20% and then jump by 46.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 48.70% in 2023.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Proterra Inc. insiders own 1.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.16%, with the float percentage being 68.41%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29.7 million shares (or 13.09% of all shares), a total value of $45.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $28.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.94 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $18.62 million.