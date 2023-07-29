Could eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.73% or $1.53. The 52-week high for the EXPI share is $24.98, that puts it down -2.88 from that peak though still a striking 58.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.96. The company’s market capitalization is $3.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. EXPI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) registered a 6.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.73% in intraday trading to $24.28 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.67%, and it has moved by 18.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.47%. The short interest in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 17.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies a decrease of -34.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EXPI is trading at a premium of 17.63% off the target high and 42.34% off the low.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eXp World Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) shares have gone up 52.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 190.00% against -15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.42 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.00% and then drop by -6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.90%. While earnings are projected to return -80.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for eXp World Holdings Inc. is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

eXp World Holdings Inc. insiders own 50.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.02%, with the float percentage being 56.30%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 279 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.58 million shares (or 6.90% of all shares), a total value of $134.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $64.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $25.44 million.