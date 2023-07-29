Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN):The Stock Was Up 66.71 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 7.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $94.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.23% or $2.07. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $116.30, that puts it down -22.73 from that peak though still a striking 66.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.55. The company’s market capitalization is $22.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.37 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COIN has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) registered a 2.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.23% in intraday trading to $94.76 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.01%, and it has moved by 33.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.07%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 35.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.26, which implies a decrease of -21.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, COIN is trading at a discount of -111.06% off the target high and 71.51% off the low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares have gone up 78.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.11% against 6.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $333.29k and $137.39k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -49.00% and then jump by 45.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -181.40% in 2023.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders own 4.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.26%, with the float percentage being 61.85%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 869 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.58 million shares (or 7.27% of all shares), a total value of $917.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.12 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $867.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 7.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $531.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.36 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $154.33 million.