Can You Get A Quick Recovery From International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Given A -51.48% drop From High?

During the last session, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s traded shares were 2.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $85.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the IFF share is $129.20, that puts it down -51.48 from that peak though still a striking 11.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $75.18. The company’s market capitalization is $21.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. IFF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.1.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) trade information

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $85.29 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.54%, and it has moved by 11.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.66%. The short interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.35, which implies an increase of 18.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, IFF is trading at a discount of -58.28% off the target high and 12.06% off the low.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares have gone down -22.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.02% against 1.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.07 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.09 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.31 billion and $3.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.20% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.30%. While earnings are projected to return -764.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.67% per annum.

IFF Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 3.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s Major holders

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.21%, with the float percentage being 96.43%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,098 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 32.04 million shares (or 12.56% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.36 million shares, is of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $660.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.94 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $506.26 million.