Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH): Can A Stock That’s Down -72.00% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.58% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BRSH share is $3.88, that puts it down -2884.62 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 582.41K shares over the past three months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) registered a -4.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.58% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.01%, and it has moved by -42.96% in 30 days. The short interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.64, which implies an increase of 97.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.64 and $5.64 respectively. As a result, BRSH is trading at a discount of -4238.46% off the target high and -4238.46% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -108.10% in 2023.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Bruush Oral Care Inc. insiders own 15.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.42%, with the float percentage being 25.36%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 3.20% of all shares), a total value of $53648.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.32 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $41427.0.