Boom Or Bust? Where Will Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares were 2.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the CNK share is $19.73, that puts it down -19.0 from that peak though still a striking 50.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.28. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.56 million shares over the past three months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CNK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $16.58 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.11%, and it has moved by 3.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.62%. The short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is 23.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.54, which implies an increase of 10.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.50 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, CNK is trading at a discount of -38.72% off the target high and 24.61% off the low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinemark Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares have gone up 44.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 134.51% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 183.60% this quarter and then jump 205.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $859.04 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $713.5 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $744.1 million and $615.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.40% and then jump by 15.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 36.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.92%, with the float percentage being 119.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 300 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.0 million shares (or 14.80% of all shares), a total value of $266.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.27 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $196.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.17 million, or about 3.43% of the stock, which is worth about $49.83 million.