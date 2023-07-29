Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Declined -55.55% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.01% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AVTX share is $7.13, that puts it down -3652.63 from that peak though still a striking -5.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) registered a -8.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.01% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.81%, and it has moved by -55.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.93%. The short interest in Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avalo Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares have gone down -95.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.00% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.00% this quarter and then drop -373.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -89.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 million and $1.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -51.60% and then drop by -53.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 56.30% in 2023.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.76%, with the float percentage being 36.44%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 33.45% of all shares), a total value of $7.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72041.0, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.