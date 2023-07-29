Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Received An 85.53% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares were 7.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.06% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the AUR share is $3.54, that puts it down -20.0 from that peak though still a striking 62.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.49 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) registered a 8.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.06% in intraday trading to $2.95 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.46%, and it has moved by 14.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.90%. The short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 29.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.08, which implies an increase of 41.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AUR is trading at a discount of -137.29% off the target high and 57.63% off the low.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.73 million and $2.9 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -124.10% in 2023.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc. insiders own 46.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.75%, with the float percentage being 70.18%. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 53.99 million shares (or 6.88% of all shares), a total value of $159.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.42 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $116.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 34.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.86 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $32.04 million.