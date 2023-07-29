Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AURC) Rose 344.50% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)’s traded shares were 3.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 113.21% or $23.39. The 52-week high for the AURC share is $38.95, that puts it up 11.58 from that peak though still a striking 77.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.83. The company’s market capitalization is $396.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 456.72K shares over the past three months.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) trade information

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (AURC) registered a 113.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 113.21% in intraday trading to $44.05 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 324.37%, and it has moved by 334.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 348.80%. The short interest in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) is 13700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 489.32 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 273.40% in 2023.

AURC Dividends

Aurora Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)’s Major holders

Aurora Acquisition Corp. insiders own 79.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.41%, with the float percentage being 171.91%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 68260.0 shares (or 3.33% of all shares), a total value of $3.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24452.0 shares, is of Meteora Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (AURC) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 47.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 8.55% of the stock, which is worth about $7.72 million.