As The Stock Falls By -98.74% Year-To-Date, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.65. The 52-week high for the SMX share is $18.89, that puts it down -14430.77 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $5.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.40 million shares over the past three months.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.58%, and it has moved by -9.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.71%. The short interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company insiders own 5.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.52%, with the float percentage being 41.96%. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $99875.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49181.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $46230.0.