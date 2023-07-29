After A 13.33% Jump In The Last Week, Does RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 20.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $3.06, that puts it down -80.0 from that peak though still a striking 47.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.28 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.33%, and it has moved by -4.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.95%. The short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 44.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.26, which implies an increase of 94.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.60 and $33.93 respectively. As a result, RLX is trading at a discount of -1895.88% off the target high and -1347.06% off the low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -60.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.38 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.67 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $313.71 million and $155.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -84.60% and then drop by -43.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -24.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.71% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 19 and September 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 42.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.93%, with the float percentage being 48.74%. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 6.46% of all shares), a total value of $102.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.66 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $75.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 10.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.58 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $16.28 million.