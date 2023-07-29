A Stock You Ought To Watch Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

During the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 10.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.78% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $19.92, that puts it down -142.04 from that peak though still a striking 12.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.22. The company’s market capitalization is $2.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.19 million shares over the past three months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CHPT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) registered a 3.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.78% in intraday trading to $8.23 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.20%, and it has moved by -1.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.37%. The short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 67.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.36, which implies an increase of 46.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, CHPT is trading at a discount of -228.07% off the target high and -21.51% off the low.

Statistics show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares have gone down -27.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.86% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.88 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $183.3 million by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20%. While earnings are projected to return -1.40% in 2023.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

