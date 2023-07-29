A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE), As It Continued To Fall -11.57% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 45.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $3.36, that puts it down -1192.31 from that peak though still a striking 42.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $323.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 64.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 87.59 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FFIE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.45%, and it has moved by 16.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.26%. The short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 253.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 97.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, FFIE is trading at a discount of -3746.15% off the target high and -3746.15% off the low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.80% this quarter and then jump 74.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.75 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 12.00% in 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders own 10.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.89%, with the float percentage being 8.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.93 million shares (or 2.45% of all shares), a total value of $12.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.63 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $2.46 million.