A -905.73% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)

During the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 3.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.14% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the KC share is $10.13, that puts it down -41.68 from that peak though still a striking 75.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. KC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a 15.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.14% in intraday trading to $7.15 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.14%, and it has moved by 18.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.05%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 11.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.55, which implies an increase of 82.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.25 and $71.91 respectively. As a result, KC is trading at a discount of -905.73% off the target high and -85.31% off the low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares have gone up 39.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.02% against 18.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.20% this quarter and then jump 37.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $272.54 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $295.83 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $264.9 million and $290.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then jump by 1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.80%. While earnings are projected to return -58.90% in 2023.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 17 and August 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.60%, with the float percentage being 21.60%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.04 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $157.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $9.99 million.