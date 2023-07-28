What Should You Do With Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s traded shares were 1.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.53% or $2.14. The 52-week high for the CMRE share is $12.38, that puts it down -6.36 from that peak though still a striking 33.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 679.21K shares over the past three months.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CMRE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) trade information

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) registered a 22.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.53% in intraday trading to $11.64 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.76%, and it has moved by 21.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.52%. The short interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is 2.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies a decrease of -5.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, CMRE is trading at a discount of -11.68% off the target high and 14.09% off the low.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Costamare Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares have gone up 16.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.91% against -17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.30% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $256.52 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.01 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $290.93 million and $285.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.80% and then drop by -1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.60%. While earnings are projected to return 29.80% in 2023.

CMRE Dividends

Costamare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Costamare Inc. is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s Major holders

Costamare Inc. insiders own 61.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.39%, with the float percentage being 60.89%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 6.07% of all shares), a total value of $86.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $31.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $13.5 million.