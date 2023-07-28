We Just Learned Something New! After GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)’s 19.39% Gain This Week

During the recent session, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.61% or $1.75. The 52-week high for the GDS share is $30.78, that puts it down -124.18 from that peak though still a striking 38.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) registered a 14.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.61% in intraday trading to $13.73 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.39%, and it has moved by 22.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.72%. The short interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is 7.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.85, which implies an increase of 89.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $84.81 and $221.25 respectively. As a result, GDS is trading at a discount of -1511.43% off the target high and -517.7% off the low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GDS Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares have gone down -47.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.33% against 20.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.70% this quarter and then drop -3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $343.8 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $351.38 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $340.52 million and $348.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.00% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.90%. While earnings are projected to return -14.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.51% per annum.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 21 and August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.61%, with the float percentage being 44.17%. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.84 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $295.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.77 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 4.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $163.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $16.49 million.