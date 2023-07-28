We Just Learned Something New About Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) This Week With Its -10.34% Loss

During the recent session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. The 52-week high for the CNXA share is $1.94, that puts it down -1392.31 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 656.13K shares over the past three months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) registered a 3.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.09% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.34%, and it has moved by -38.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.45%. The short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. insiders own 35.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.73%, with the float percentage being 13.45%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 2.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56831.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8553.0.